Rochester, N.Y. — There are few classrooms that present as many challenges as Monica Lane’s classroom at Mary Cariola Center.

“I’ve seen students go from not talking to talking, not walking to walking,” Lane said.

Lane added more to her plate some years ago.

While pregnant with her first child, she decided to get her teaching degree eventually working with Kristen Nielsen at Roberts Wesleyan University.

“She had a workplace that was supportive of her, and she was looking for a program that would do the same that would enable her to live life and work and eventually have a family and eventually fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher,” Nielsen said.

Then another child arrived and even for someone with Lane’s seemingly boundless energy, it was a lot to take on.

“It caught up to me,” she said.

Then just after Christmas 2021, Lane’s life took a turn.

“I was turning off Cooper, right by the House of Guitars and I was driving and there were cars coming and going and by the grace of God I did not hit anybody, and nobody hit me, but I did not have a chance to pull over. I only had the chance from drive to park. So, I was parked in the middle of the street,” Lane remembered.

For reasons still unknown, Lane suffered a cerebellar stroke.

She survived, but from her hospital bed, her future looked uncertain.

“My neurologist was like, well, your brain is going to give you back what it can,” Lane said.

Despite some severe physical limitations, Lane left the hospital and in August of last year, to the amazement of her principal Courtney Liggett, she returned to work.

“Really her recovery has been miraculous in many ways, but it doesn’t shock me with Monica because she is so positive and high energy she did not let it stop her at all,” Liggett said.

But she still needed her degree.

She had been two classes short of graduation when the stroke happened.

Without that she couldn’t walk the stage.

“The moment means so much to her, we’ve talked about it, texted about it, prayed about it like this is the moment that she’s been waiting for,” Nielsen said.

This is when we have to remember what Lane does every day in this classroom.

She never gives up, apparently not even on herself.

That’s why last month, after completing her classwork, Lane walked the stage at Roberts Wesleyan University.

“It just puts a big smile on my face and our whole department because many of our faculty members have met Monica, have worked with Monica or have taught her,” said Katie Heath, the program director for the Pathway to Teaching program, which is the accelerated program Lane went through to get her degree.

Even with her new degree, Lane plans to stay with Mary Cariola.

“I just felt like my work is not done, which is why I feel I was given a second chance to just keep on doing the work,” Lane said.

Lane is quick to thank her village for helping her get to that stage, but it was her never-give-up attitude that got her back to the classroom where a barrier is simply seen as a challenge.