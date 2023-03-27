ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Maplewood Community Library on Dewey Avenue is getting a makeover thanks to a $175,000 grant from the state.

The money helped the city purchase land behind the library for its expansion.

This library also offers notary services, ESOL, and citizenship classes. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says its a vital resource.

“This branch here is the highest utilization of computer access in programs of any city branch across our city,” Evans said. “This original building was not designed for the current volume of patrons and use of classroom sessions are now a regular part of the Maplewood library. This was built in 1959.”

The total expansion is expected to cost $6.5 million. A community meeting was held at the Maplewood Community Library Monday for residents to share their ideas.