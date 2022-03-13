ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says one man is recovering after having been shot late Saturday evening in Rochester in the area of Gladstone Street and Tremont Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a 32-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in his lower body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Additionally, an occupied house in the area was struck by the gunfire,” the RPD said. “Thankfully no one inside was injured.”

The RPD is still looking into this incident. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911. There are no suspects in custody.