ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Treveon Gates, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in the first degree for the April 2022 death of Gerald Wayne Irvin, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 18, 2022, Rochester police officers responded to North Clinton Avenue where they located Irvin with life-threating injuries. Irvin later succumbed to his injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation by Rochester police determined Gates was responsible for the violent beating that led to Irvin’s death.

Rochester police also learned during their investigation that Gates was searching for someone to violently attack. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Irvin was the second man Gates had attacked that morning. Police later found that the defendant recorded part of the attack on his cell phone.

Gates also pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree in relation to a Monroe County Heroin Task Force investigation from May 5, 2021.

Gates will be sentenced on July 18 to 30 years in the New York State Department of Corrections, plus five years of post-release supervision.