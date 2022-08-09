ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man charged with murder following a Sunday evening incident at the House of Mercy homeless shelter has pleaded not guilty.

Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, was alleged to have attacked and killed Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the shelter, and “seriously injured” another man in his 20s. Both attacks were unprovoked, according to investigators.

Jeanpierre was arrested on scene, and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday morning. He was charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree.

His next appearance is scheduled for Friday, August 12 at 11 a.m.

Nairy was the city’s 45th homicide victim this year, according to the Rochester Police Department Open Data Portal. Both victims and Jeanpierre are residents of the House of Mercy.