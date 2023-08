ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday, after a shooting on Angle Street.

According to police, officers were called to the area around 9:00 p.m. They found a 23-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they had several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.