ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man found guilty after shooting at a woman from a moving vehicle in Rochester was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday.

Ernest Hughey, 38, was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July 17, 2022 incident. Prosecutors said he was driving the car when he and the woman in the passenger seat got into an argument.

The woman, fearing for her life, jumped out of the car and fled on foot. Hughey shot at her four times, but did not hit her.

Investigators collected shell casings from the scene. When Rochester police found Hughey, they said he was in possession of the gun used in the shooting, along with a pipe bomb and body armor.

“I have said it time and time again, today’s illegal weapon possession can be tomorrow’s shooting or homicide,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Tuesday. “Ernest Hughey made several poor decisions that resulted in him nearly killing a woman and risking the lives of strangers.

Hughey was arrested after a struggle and convicted in a jury trial. He was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison plus five years post-release supervision.