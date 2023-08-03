ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was stopped by security officers at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Thursday.

Officials say officers detected a handgun in the man’s carry-on bag at TSA’s security checkpoint. The .380 caliber gun was loaded with six bullets, according to officials.

According to TSA, the gun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint. A security officer was operating the X-ray unit at the checkpoint when they detected the firearm.

When Monroe County sheriffs arrived on scene, they opened the bag for a closer inspection, and the firearm was discovered. According to officials, the man says he forgot he had the loaded gun with him.

The traveler had a valid New York State pistol permit, according to TSA. The weapon was confiscated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

TSA says the man faces a stiff financial penalty as guns are not allowed through the security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“Today’s gun catch is the second one of the year at Rochester,” Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the Rochester airport. “This traveler claimed that he forgot that he had his gun with him. Responsible gun owners know where their firearm is at all times. Forgetting you have a loaded gun with you is inexcusable. Travelers need to come to the airport prepared to go through the security screening process and that means knowing the contents of their carry-on bags and knowing that there are no prohibited items inside.”

TSA reminds passengers they are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded, then packed in a hard-sided locked case.

For more information on how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.