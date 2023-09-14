ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was charged with felony concealment of a human corpse after a missing woman was found dead in Rochester.

Lily Rodriguez, 25, was reported missing on July 27. According to the Rochester Police Department, she had been found dead two days earlier on Durkin Alley, but was unidentified at the time.

Investigators determined Rodriguez met up with a man named Kwame Wearen, 33, near Monroe Avenue on the morning of her death. Police said she went with Wearen to his house on the west side of the city, where she died.

According to police, Wearen did not seek help for Rodriguez. Instead, he drove her to Durkin Alley and left her there in an attempt to hide her body. A passerby found Rodriguez at 6:30 a.m., but first responders were not able to resuscitate her.

Wearen was arrested during a traffic stop on Ames Street. He was charged with felony concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner is working to determine the official cause of Rodriguez’ death.