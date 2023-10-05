ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was arrested and police are searching for a second after a reported shooting in Rochester Thursday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to North Clinton Avenue at Avenue A around 5:45 p.m. for reported gunshots heard in the area. They found evidence of gunfire nearby, on Treyer Street.

No one was hurt.

Investigators said police on scene saw multiple people flee the area on dirt bikes, and witnesses told officers the shooter or shooters were on dirt bikes.

Police said they chased the suspects “on and off,” taking one into custody near Norton Street at Townsend Street. They said that 22-year-old man fell off his bike into the grass and was taken to Rochester General Hospital with a minor injury. His potential involvement in the shooting remains under investigation.

Police said they were following several leads to identify a second suspect.