ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — May 19 is the birthday of the late Malcolm X, an icon during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

Malcolm X was shot and killed in 1965 while speaking at an event in New York City. Local groups work to carry on his legacy.

The Friends of Malcolm Committee is gathering this weekend in Rochester in his honor, to talk about who he was and what he stood for.

“This is our second annual Malcolm X event here in Rochester, and we hope that it’s going to flourish, and be many,” said Tatiana Welch with Friends of Malcolm. “So today is the scholarism, tomorrow will be all about Malcolm art explosion, it’ll be about gun safety, and just more of what Malcolm stood for and who he was.”

Saturday schedule: