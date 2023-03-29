ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Main Street Armory is now owned by a new company, according to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

The venue was the scene of a crowd surge that killed three people earlier this month.

On Friday, former owner Scott Donaldson signed a deed that states the ownership of the venue will be transferred to “900 E. Main Street Rochester LLC.”

It remains unclear at this time who owns that LLC.

Four days after the surge, the Rochester Police Department signed an order that the venue was no longer allowed to host public entertainment events.

Prior to that announcement, RPD said they tried to present Donaldson with the choice to cease holding entertainment events at the Main Street Armory or have the pending renewal of the Armory’s Entertainment License denied.

While Donaldson initially agreed to go, just before the meeting began, Donaldson’s attorney said that Donaldson would not be able to attend.

Following the cancelled meeting, Smith signed an order denying the Main Street Armory’s renewal application to hold entertainment events going forward.

