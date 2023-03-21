ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of one of the women who died after a crowd surge at Rochester’s Main Street Armory.

Syracuse resident Aisha Haskins-Stephens, 35, was one of three women to die as a result of the crowd surge at the March 5 GloRilla concert. Crump, who has represented the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others, is now representing her family.

“Aisha’s death was completely preventable and we are calling for transparency from Main Street Armory, GloRilla, and event staff as the investigation into how this tragedy transpired continues,” Crump said in a statement issued Tuesday. “Concert venues and organizers have a significant responsibility to ensure the safety and health of those in attendance – individuals who just want to enjoy music and have fun with their friends. It is imperative that we learn what happened and hold those responsible accountable.”

The City of Rochester denied the Armory’s entertainment license in the wake of the incident.