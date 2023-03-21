ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandy Miller, the Rochester woman who lost her life following a crowd surge during a concert at the Main Street Armory, was laid to rest Tuesday.

Miller is among three women who were killed during a GloRilla concert there earlier this month.

Those who attended the funeral wore both red and pink, Brandy’s favorite colors. Brandy’s sister, Michelle, says she represented happiness, and never missed an opportunity to live her life to the fullest.

She adds the outpouring of support for their family from the community has been amazing.

“People from all over, all walks of life, supporting messages, phone calls, food, whatever it is, we feel really appreciated within the community at this time,” said Michelle Miller, Brandy’s sister.

Loved ones said they wanted to honor the two other women who also died — Rhondesia Belton and Aisha Stephens. Her sister is also calling on the community to “lift women up” this week in Brandy’s memory.