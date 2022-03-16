ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With gun violence issues on the top of everyone’s mind, New York’s Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin made a stop in Rochester Wednesday to meet with community leaders.

We’re coming off of more than 80 homicides from last year and this year there have already been 13. Priorities for the state include real investments in children and identifying the source of the problem.

“Illegal guns are an issue. We are continuing to see this Iron Pipeline really bring a lot of weapons into our communities and it’s important that as we move forward, we do things to address that.” Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin said.

New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin’s talk with community leaders Wednesday comes amid a rise in gun violence. Two teens have already died this year as a result of the issue – with other incidents involving cars and even occupied homes getting hit.

“As many of you know, Governor Kathy Hochul created an interstate task force on illegal guns which she asked me to play a leadership role in. I’m pleased to report after a couple of months on the ground we have seized over 1600 guns and we’re continuing our work.” Lt. Gov. Benjamin said.

The Lt. Governor emphasized the need to act urgently, with summer months often the most challenging for community leaders working on gun prevention, especially for kids.

Another solution to help facilitate a change is putting more focus and resources into Rochester’s youth.

“We unfortunately have historically invested only in the law enforcement end of dealing with the gun violence problem. We have to invest in the workforce development end of dealing with the gun violence problem. We need to make sure that our kids have jobs, they have opportunities. We need to make sure that our children – particularly our children – learn at an early age how to deal with conflict.” Lt. Gov. said.

In talking about those smart investments, the Lt. Governor said that is something the state is looking to reflect in the upcoming budget, due April 1st.

The Lt. Governor also highlighted new efforts in the state working to reduce gun violence, including Gov. Hochul’s interstate task force on illegal guns. The task force will have their second meeting next week.