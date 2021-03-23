Low-income zip codes receive grants for vaccine education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Cuomo says the COVID-19 vaccine is safe – and thousands of professionals all over the country agree. But there’s still a lack of trust out there. “I don’t like to use the word hesitancy, because its not hesitancy its distrust,” he said in a press briefing Monday afternoon.

Maya Crane with The Rochester Area Community Foundation says a lot of this distrust is in the Black community. “We know there was the Tuskegee Syphilis experiment, and trauma passes down several generations,” said Crane. “So when we say we are still traumatized on an experiment that happened on black folks that’s true and we need to be able to own that and hear folks concern.”

The Foundation cites that low-income neighborhoods in our city – particularly Black and brown communities – have COVID vaccination rates about 4 to 7 times lower than the rest of Monroe County. Part of the reason, due to the vaccine hesitancy and lack of education regarding the vaccine.

That’s why the foundation is offering grants to neighborhood and community-based groups to develop creative tactics or events to engage and educate their neighbors. Money will go towards educational resources, with the help of these partners that will act as ‘educators’.

Some groups partnering in education include the Rochester Black Nurses Association, Monroe County Department of Health. Members of the community can choose which group they work with to learn more about the vaccine, ask any questions they need and build more trust.

Money from the grant can go towards an educational conversation over dinner, a wifi hot spot or iPad to assist in getting an vaccine appointments or joining educational zoom calls. “There’s a lot of assumptions, a lot of distrust, so we wanted to give the folks the money, we are big on that right now let them decide how they want to learn about it,” said Crane.

Crane says it’s not about forcing people to take it – it’s just about educating residents so they can make an informed, comfortable decision.

The Community Vaccine Education Grant builds off of the Foundation’s NeighborGood Grants initiative, which has provided financial support to city neighborhood or resident-led groups to strengthen the communities in which they live since 1993.

Groups interested in the grant opportunity can attend webinars at 6 p.m. on April 1 or April 6 for details. Here is more info on which zip codes qualify.