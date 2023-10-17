ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new partnership is giving young animal lovers in our area an opportunity to get some hands on experience with furry friends in need.

Lollypop Farm and the Rochester Museum and Science Center are debuting a new exhibit at the RMSC’s Invention Center. Kids can go in and participate in operations on stuffed animals simulating real problems veterinarians may face.

Cam Ferris-Church with Lollypop says it’s a fun way to help spread the organization’s message.

“Together with our community we’re bettering the lives on animals through lifesaving care and prevention,” he said. “That’s what you’re seeing in this exhibit. We’re really bringing the Lollypop Farm mission to people of all ages — but really those kids that want to interact with animals.”

They hope the spreading of that message leads to more adoptions, and that the exhibit might inspire at least a few young minds to take up veterinary science as a career later in life.