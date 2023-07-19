ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has an exciting opportunity to work at the Women’s World Cup, an international soccer or “fútbol” competition.

Gabriela Pandya, who was crowned Miss Puerto Rico Rochester in 2012, is now in New Zealand, taking her talents as a Special Agent with the US State Department global.

Pandya will be working with Diplomatic Security Services at the World Cup. She gave News 8 some insight as to how important her role is for the games.

“Some of our key roles are maintaining accountability of the players and communicating important information back and forth between team security, venue security, host nation security, host nation government,” Pandya said. “And we also have a joint operation center that’s run 24/7 with analysts and other agents. Just communicating important information back and forth making sure everyone is aware of anything that’s going on.”

The DSS operates more than 270 US posts in over 170 countries and has over two- thousand and five- hundred special agents traveling worldwide.