ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students of the Junior ROTC Program at Northeast College Preparatory High School will be presenting the nation’s colors at the Bills game on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the ROTC students practiced in preparation for the presentation before the start of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Master Sgt. Eric Meister said that the students practice a lot and have done a lot of smaller events, such as church events, Little League games, and Cub Scouts events.

“It’s a good training opportunity for them to begin to practice, so when they get in front of 70-thousand people and Trinitrons and all that stuff, they don’t get too nervous,” Sgt. Meister said, adding “They understand that they work for the Buffalo Bills, so they take direction from that field manager of where they’re supposed to be, what time they’re supposed to be there. I believe that’s why they get asked back so much”.

According to the Rochester City School District, the program’s students presented the colors at over 20 sporting events — including MLB, NHL, NBA, and NASCAR sporting events.

Just recently, ROTC students presented the nation’s colors at the New York Giants game on November 20.

The Bills vs. Bengals game will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on News 8 WROC.