ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local group Recovery Always is donating items to the homeless in the Rochester community.

This comes in response to a homeless camp being cleared on Loomis Street Monday.

The organization also focuses on building connections in the community to better serve their needs.

They say they’re hoping to specifically address the needs of those dealing with substance use disorder, saying many of the residents on Loomis Street were suffering from addiction.

“Here in the 14621 — specifically on Loomis Street — there were complaints of drug use, and drug litter,” Gary Harding, Board Member and Co-Founder of Recovery Always said. “You know we want to bring to the community things like OPC’s, safe consumption sites, low barrier high threshold housing, cause we believe these are the solutions.”

The organization says some Loomis Street residents have moved to the city sanctioned homeless encampment. But others have yet to be located.