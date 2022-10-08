ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — EXP Studio — a multimedia production studio — launched its new space at Sibley Square in Rochester on Saturday.

The studio is described as a community-based multimedia production studio, agency, and learning center where the community can come together to work on their creations.

“Our studio is all about offering the community a space to come and build on their dreams, build on their platforms, create a vision if you’re not sure what direction you wanna go in, and just really grow,” said co-founder Alexis Russell. “It’s about coming here finding learning partners, and resources, getting accessible and affordable access to industry-standard equipment.”

Officials said that those looking to use the space can park on the second level of the Mortimer Street parking garage and take the sky bridge into the Sibley Building.