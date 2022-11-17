ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester leaders gave an update to the community Wednesday on the gun violence state of emergency.

Mayor Malik Evans and Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other officials, discussed various programs, initiatives, and locations around Rochester to provide resources and give people the help they need ahead of the holiday season.’

“We’re seeing cooperation, but we need a lot more,” Mayor Evans said. “One of the places where we’re not seeing tons of cooperation and I would like to see more is from individuals who have been shot.”

This announcement came after a murder-suicide occurred on Costar Street Monday that left two women dead and another injured.