ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization dedicated time Saturday to host a community cleanup.

The Dezio and Gingello Foundation met at 980 N. Clinton Avenue and were joined by Hope Dealers, the Mission Continues, and Legislator Mercedes Vasquez Simmons — and partners at Capones Italian Eatery.

All who attended, including volunteers and teens, worked to clear a house, and are committing to a monthly check in, in the area.

Organizers say they hope this will take Rochester back “block by block.” Executive Director Jake Bishop says while this is their biggest event yet, they hope it continues to grow.

“We want to make this a regular basis,” Bishop said.

