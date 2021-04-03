Local basketball fixture in need of a kidney

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gerard Iglesia, a Rochester basketball fixture who has coached and taught in the area for several decades, is in need of a kidney.

Iglesia, who suffers from kidney disease, is back home after fighting pneumonia in the hospital. Iglesia told News 8 he had been there for 23 days, with 21 spent in intensive care.

“I was close,” said Iglesia. “Things could have easily gone the other way.”

Iglesia recalled to News 8 an outpouring of support from former players and students.

“I’ve had so many kids, my old students, reaching out to me,” said Iglesia, “and my old players, saying ‘you told us you gotta push through this, you gotta fight.”

“That was very motivating and it gave me more energy,” added Iglesia.

A GoFundMe for Iglesia has raised more than $7,000 as of Saturday.

“The whole community the prayers, the energy that they’ve been giving him is unreal,” said Karen Iglesia, Gerard’s wife. “I’ve never seen anything like that. He’s a loved man.”

“We’re still fighting,” Karen continued. “We’re going to fight for a kidney. Because like I said, his job’s not done yet.”

Gerard tells News 8 he looks forward to getting back to his basketball camps and clinics.

Gerard and Karen celebrate their 25th anniversary this June.