ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 spoke with community activists and representatives of the Rochester Police Department after the Mayor and Police Chief announced changes to their practices in handling protests on Tuesday.

In response to racial injustice protests over the summer of 2020, many of which unfolded in front of the Rochester Public Safety Building, police must now approach large gatherings and protests in new ways.

Activists argue this is progress, while the Locust Club Union sees this as politicizing their jobs more.

Beginning immediately, Rochester Police can no longer use tear gas, flashbangs, or K-9 officers at protests. Pepper Ball use is also prohibited unless authorized by higher-ups.

Save Rochester organizer Mike Johnson applauds these changes, claiming some of his members were injured in May of 2020 from pepper balls.

“A good friend of mine got hit with a pepper ball on the side of his face,” Johnson recalled. “He’s never been to another protest since. It’s another way to isolate people who are really working hard to see the effect of change,” said Johnson.

A lot of these changes echo what the Rochester Police Accountability Board sent to the Chief’s office calling for reform after a Civil Rights lawsuit was filed against RPD for their handling of protestors in 2020. The board is cautious with their optimism until they see what the new training looks like.

“Could be a very good step in the right direction,” PAB Director Conor Reynolds said. “It all depends on if the training is effective and the rules being clear. Something like banning tear gas, what does that actually mean? We’ve got to see the details to know what the city is actually doing.”

Locust Club Union President Mike Mazzeo expressed frustration, saying the city ignored input from officers and claim it puts them in more danger.

These changes also prohibit the arrest of protestors unless they physically interfere with officers, and don’t allow police to tape over their badges unless authorized by the chief.

“We had protestors that were calling officers by name that were actually getting officers’ families on their cell phones and passing messages back and forth,” Mazzeo told us. “No individual officers make that decision. That came directly from the leadership of the department at the time and for a specific reason.”

Locust Club Union leaders call on Mayor Malik Evans to invite them personally to the table and negotiate policies and practices that directly impact officers in the field.

These new policies also prohibit police from using long-range loudspeaker devices, or kettling for crowd control. For a full list of all the policy changes click here.