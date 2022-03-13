ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester’s Mayor Malik Evans, held a press conference outside Rochester City Hall on Sunday to address recent violence in the city of Rochester.

RPD police Chief Smith and Victor Saunders the Mayor’s Advisor on Violence Prevention Programs also spoke Sunday on these matters.

“Not all of us alone can take care of that. So we have to stop the flow, but we also have to provide opportunities so people can know there is another path.” said Evans.

Evans said that he will be meeting this week with Federal, State and local partners, the U.S. attorneys office, The Rochester Police Department, the U.S. Marshals, and others to discuss the flow of illegal guns into the City.

Evans shared that 124 guns in 73 days have been recovered by police agencies but that its “just the tip of the iceberg”.

“Our research has show that in 2022 nearly 100 percent of the shots fired in the City of Rochester have occurred in just 11 percent of our streets. We are targeting these violence micro hotspots utilizing GIVEP which is our Gun Involved violence elimination program.” said Chief Smith.

Saunders spoke on programs that are available to help and gave numbers for people to call before resorting to gun violence. He urged individuals to call, “Please call us and think before you pick up a fire arm. That’s all we ask.”

Pathways to Peace: 585-428-6339

Outreach manager for the City of Rochester: 585-314-8666