Editor’s note: This press conference will be available at the bottom of this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans announced the launch of Rochester’s Guaranteed Basic Income program Thursday — a pilot program that would give $500 a month to around 350 families.

The program will launch on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. with an application form, and will be available for one week.

To qualify, Mayor Evans says applicants must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Live in a qualified census track in the City of Rochester

Have lived in the City for at least one year before applying

Have a household income of at least 185% of the Federal Poverty Level

Only one individual per household can participate in the program

He adds that partners at the Lab for Economic Opportunities will randomly select 351 households to receive a monthly payment of $500 over 12 months.

Mayor Evans says through an investment of $2.2 million from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act Allotment, Rochester’s GBI program will provide the monthly payment.

“This program is founded in the belief that individuals in poverty are best positioned to make informed financial decisions that address their household needs efficiently,” Mayor Evans said.

Mayor Evans says the cash transfers are “unconditional, meaning there are no strings attached, no work requirements, no restrictions on how that money can be spent.”

Research for the GBI program came from statistics on how families spent the Earned Income Tax dollars — with most money going to rent, mortgage, car payments, and education payments, according to Mayor Evans.

Mayor Evans says programs like these help researchers obtain information about the impact and outcomes of poverty reduction programs on participants.

“It’s time to take our city from a poverty mindset to a prosperity mindset,” Mayor Evans said.

The first group of recipients will be alerted at the end of July, and the second group will be alerted at the end of September. Those who are selected will also have the chance to receive free financial counseling.

City residents who do not have access to a computer for the application can find ways to at any City Public Library branches or Neighborhood Service Centers.

Back in 2021, former Mayor Lovely Warren submitted the proposal for the program hours before her resignation. The proposal was quickly approved by city council.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: