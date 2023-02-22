Editor’s note: This conference will be live-streamed on this page at approximately 10 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Being a pedestrian in the City of Rochester is dangerous, Mayor Malik Evans said in a press conference Wednesday morning. Nationally, being a pedestrian is the most dangerous it has been in decades.

Joined by other city officials, Mayor Evans began by sharing statistics of over two thousand hit-and-runs over the past few years, several of which were fatal. He added that since the start of 2023, two pedestrians have died in car-related incidents.

“Residents have a right to walk their dogs, take a trip to the corner store, jump on their bikes, or head out with their family to the park or on a trail — without fear of crossing the street or sharing the road,” Evans said. “This is not only a life or death issue but its a quality of life issue, and I’m here to ask drivers in the city of Rochester to do a few things.”

He encouraged drivers to do the following:

Slow down — studies show reduced speeds greatly improve driver abilities to react

Obey the rules of the road — the law says that pedestrians have the right of way, in or out of the crosswalk

Get off your phone

Evans added that fatalities are occurring in the city, even when pedestrians follow the rules. He argued the incidents aren’t accidents, but “reckless drivers not following the rules of the road.”

“Sadly we’re not alone in the parade of headlines of people dying due to driving negligence,” he added. Nationally, 2021 was the most dangerous year to be a pedestrian in several decades, Evans said.

RPD Chief David Smith then took the stage to reiterate Evans points, adding that “we’re not going to enforce our way out of this,” encouraging individuals to follow the rules for everyone’s safety.

He recounted his experiences as a bike patrol officer — where he was “invisible” to drivers despite donning reflective RPD gear.

Evans then spoke on some of the city’s plans to make the streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Pedestrian Safety Improvements

Chief Smith, Councilmember Mitch Gruber, and the Interim Executive Director of Reconnect Rochester Mary Staropoli all joined Evans on the stage.

Reconnect Rochester is a nonprofit dedicated to making Rochester a city oriented towards public transit and pedestrian activity, reconnecting communities and neighborhoods walled off by the inner loop highway. The city has partnered with the organization — along with many others — to help make Rochester a more walkable city.

Councilmember Gruber took the stage to detail these plans, which include revamping several crosswalks, working to systemically transition Rochester to a more pedestrian and public transit oriented city. The changes will include raised medians, flashing lights, better crosswalks, curb extensions, and more.

“Just like we can’t enforce our way out of it, we can’t design our way out of it,” he said. “As the chief noted, everybody needs to take special care to make sure that you’re seen, and that you’re not only being seen but make sure you know what’s going on around you.”

Read more about the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan on the city’s website.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.