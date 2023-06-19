Editor’s note: The full press conference will be available at the top of this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is in Rochester Monday to launch a push to make New York the center of the nation’s first ever federal Clean, Green Hydrogen Hub.

At the Plug Rochester Gigafactory on John Street, Schumer will urge the Department of Energy to select the NYS-led Northeast Regional Green Hydrogen Hub to win a major $1.25 billion and will explain how this investment will benefit Rochester.

In a statement from Schumer’s office, the Northeast Hub is a collaboration of seven states and over 100 partners, including Rochester’s plug and research institutions like Rochester Institute of Technology. They add this would create thousands of clean energy jobs.