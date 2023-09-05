ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An exciting announcement from Vertus High School in Rochester – they have a new principal!

He’s someone news eight is very familiar with.

Levi Bennett has been working at the all-male charter school for awhile as the director of student success. He was one of our Golden Apple award winners last school-year!

Bennett comes from a musical background – performing on an international scale – and alongside artists like Daughtry and Danielle Ponder. He also performed on the Conan O’Brien show.

We caught up with him back in May – as he was awarded the Golden Apple award.