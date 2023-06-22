ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Assembly has wrapped up its latest legislative session without moving to settle the recent controversy over a potential casino coming to the Rochester area.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday lawmakers would not advance a vote on the Seneca Gaming Compact, which was signed in 2002 and expires in December. Rochester and Monroe County officials criticized ongoing negotiations over a new compact last week, saying they should have been included in any discussion that could authorize a casino in the area.

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. released a statement Thursday, reacting to the lack of an agreement during the legislative session.

“The Seneca Nation negotiated with the State’s negotiating team over the last several days to come to an agreement on new compact terms while the Assembly was still in session. If the Assembly was willing to take up the legislation, the Nation was willing to make significant concessions from our previous agreement in principle. Unfortunately, we were not able to arrive at a revised agreement that met the needs of the Seneca people while also addressing the concerns of the Assembly and the Executive Office. It is disappointing that this important work was not completed before the Legislature adjourned. However, Assembly leadership has indicated a willingness to return to Albany once the Nation and the State are able to finalize fair terms for a new compact. That remains our goal. An agreement is vital to the economies of the Seneca Nation and Western New York, and can ensure local communities continue to receive important funding. Continuing under the terms of our outdated current compact beyond its expiration on December 9 is neither a reasonable nor acceptable solution, and we will continue to fight for economic justice for our Seneca people. We now intend to work until we have final terms that reflect the realities of today’s gaming market, meet the requirements of federal law, and adequately and appropriately defend our economy, our sovereign rights, and our economic future, as well as the substantial economic benefits we have delivered to Western New York over the past two decades.” Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr

The New York State Assembly delegation released a response, saying: