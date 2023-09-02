ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Take 5 top-prize ticket of around $41,600 went into the lucky hands of a shopper at a Rochester market, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket of $41,619.50 was sold at Henry’s Convenience Market located on West Henrietta Road.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from one to 39, according to New York Lottery. The drawing is televised twice daily.

New York Lottery notes that a Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.