ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating tonight after a pedestrian was struck near the 19th ward in Rochester.

According to authorities, a 4-year-old child was hit, she was transported to Strong Hospital where they later died from there injuries.

RPD officers say the driver was not at the scene when they arrived but they located the driver and they are cooperating.

Police say streets near Columbia Ave were closed but have sinced reopened.

