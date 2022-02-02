1 RCSD employee injured after ‘large fights’ at Rochester high school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say one Rochester City School District employee was injured after large fights broke out at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say officers responded to the school on Genesee Street shortly after 1 p.m. for multiple reports of large fights.

Officials say upon arrival, officers were able to separate several small groups of people fighting throughout the building. They say the groups were successfully separated and are now working with conflict mediation services.

Police say as a result of the fights, an RCSD safety officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the upper body. Additionally, two students were evaluated and refused medical care.

According to a statement from the district, the school was placed in lockdown for about 40 minutes due to “a number of small fights.” The district said police remained on scene through the dismissal process, “to ensure the safety of everyone.”

The district said a student suffered an unrelated medical incident at the same time as the fighting. According to the district, that medical incident was the reason ambulance and fire crews were called to the building.

Authorities say the cause of the disturbance is being investigated by RCSD. Wednesday afternoon, police said there had so far been no arrests.

"Earlier this afternoon, a number of small fights occurred inside Wilson Magnet High School. As a result, the school was placed in lockdown for approximately 40 minutes. The Rochester Police Department was called in for assistance and remained throughout our dismissal today to ensure the safety of everyone. One staff member was injured and the District is investigating the situation.

At the same time of these incidents, a student suffered an unrelated medical condition, which prompted ambulance and fire units to respond to the school. The District thanks the swift action of its Safety and Security Department, and is grateful for the assistance and quick response from Rochester police, fire, and ambulance personnel."

