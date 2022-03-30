ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials are conducting a suspicious death investigation on the city’s west side.

Authorities were called in the area of Ames Street just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once at the scene, officers located a body behind an abandoned house at 541 Ames Street.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is currently attempting to identify the individual and the manner in which they died. No additional details are available at this time.

Officials noted that anytime a deceased person is found in this manner, the incident is treated as suspicious.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157.

