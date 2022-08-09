ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old city resident was shot and killed on Roycroft Drive late Tuesday night, marking the city’s third homicide in the last three days.

According to officials, officers were led to the 300 block of Roycroft Drive around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. A male was found at the location with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The 26-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. His identity has yet to be revealed by investigators and there are no suspects in custody.

Since the death of a 68-year-old man who was attacked at a homeless shelter on Sunday, Rochester has seen as many homicides as days past. That includes the death of a 16-year-old boy identified as Jaquise Davis. He was fatally shot and killed late Monday night on Pennsylvania Avenue.

3 straight days of covering a different homicide each day on sunrise shift. It’s hard to fathom that over 120+ people in the last 1.5 years have been murdered in the city of #roc Becoming numb to all the killings in a city this size. pic.twitter.com/d288bJvCUd — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 10, 2022

Growing gun violence has claimed the lives of 47 people this year, just two less compared to this period in 2021 when the city recorded the highest homicide total in its history.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans addressed the community following the shooting death of Davis.

“We cannot have people congregating at 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the morning, thinking they can do whatever the heck they want in the city of Rochester, endangering neighbors and innocent people,” Evans said. “Not going to tolerate it.”

The mayor’s gun violence emergency order declaration was issued 20 days ago. Since then, there have been a total of six deaths as a result of stabbings or shootings.

In a bid to target violent hot spots in the city, his administration vouched to work with local business owners to ensure they are not playing into the crime trend. If they refuse to “start a conversation,” the business will be at risk of a turn to the State Supreme Court to fast-track a closure.

The Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit is actively working to determine what led to Tuesday’s Roycroft Drive shooting. Anyone with additional details is asked to call 911.

