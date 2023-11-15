ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large investigation is underway into a tractor-trailer that flipped on its side Wednesday morning at the Inner Loop near St. Paul Street.

It appears that some fire trucks and police vehicles are on the scene of the crash. It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved, what kind of vehicles, or if there were any injuries. A News 8 crew says that the driver was taken out and put on a stretcher.

News 8 has reached out to New York State Police to get more information on the crash. This story will be updated as more information is revealed.

