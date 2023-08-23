ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York is offering residents a chance to tour the well-known areas of Downtown Rochester.

For its 20th year, the tour will take participants to areas such as Four Corners to the Liberty Pole, many of the city’s repurposed buildings and reconstructed streetscapes, and inside the Times Square Building.

According to the Landmark Society, the purpose of the tour is to show off Rochester’s downtown living and working space, as well as the Times Square Building’s art decoration design, the Walker Room. Guests will even get to go up to the building’s roof and catch a glimpse of the Wings of Progress atop the building.

The dates of the tour will be Friday, September 8 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Landmark Society’s website.