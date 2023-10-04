ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Court has wrapped on another day in the Kelvin Vickers trial.

Just before dismissal Wednesday, the jurors watched a video compilation showing a variety of clips from various sources all throughout the day of July 21 last summer leading up to the fatal shooting of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was working undercover surveillance at the time.

Home security camera footage from several of the suspected drug houses on Laser Street, obtained as evidence, showed movement and activity throughout the day. At certain points throughout the 6:00 p.m. hour, muffled noises of what sounded like gunfire could be heard followed by visuals of police cruisers driving by 60 Laser Street.

As the video approached the 9:00 p.m. hour, activity at the two main homes (52 and 55 Laser Street) shows what appears to be Kelvin Vickers exiting the home with a gun. At 9:15 p.m., home security video from 60 Laser Street shows what appears to be a gray van. The video pauses and zooms in.

Moments later at least a dozen clearly and repeated loud pops of gunfire can be heard.

Defense Attorney Mike Schiano weighed in on how he feels the video will impact the jury.

“The people have to prove that our client knew that these were police officers and again, part of the issue that’s going to come up is you’re seeing right now is this constant fighting back and forth between these gangs and groups, an ongoing feud basically,” Schiano said. “The fact that there were shots fired on that street the day before between these groups clearly shows that there’s an ongoing dispute between two different gangs in that area.”

The trial is set to resume Thursday at 9:30 a.m.