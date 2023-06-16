ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Juneteenth is Monday and folks around Rochester are celebrating early.

The festivities began Friday at City Hall where Mayor Malik Evans hosted a flag raising ceremony.

Attendees did not let the rainy weather get them down taking part in the food trucks and live music, umbrellas in hand.

This is the kickoff event for a variety of Juneteenth activities happening this weekend.

Evans read a proclamation, noting this is an opportunity to celebrate African American culture.

“At Juneteenth we vow to never forget the black Americans who suffered the evils of slavery,” Mayor Evans said. “Together, we honor their unbreakable spirit and countless generational contributions to the story of American greatness.”

Juneteenth is a city and a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the date in 1865 when word of emancipation reached Texas, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

