ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — JK Executive Strategies is collaborating with The Villa of Hope for a clothing drive to support people and families on the road to recovery.

Throughout November and December, the organizations are asking the public to drop off new or gently-used clothing to help support those with social, emotional, medical, and/or substance-use challenges while on the road to recovery.

“We’re accepting adult and kids’ clothes of all genders,” said Aly Arena, the Director of Recruiting for JK Executive Strategies. “Coats are very important right now. Scarves, hats, shoes. Anything that you want to donate again for both adults and for children.”

Officials with JK Executive Strategies said that donations are accepted at their office on University Avenue during business hours.