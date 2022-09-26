ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police has identified the city’s most recent murder victim as a retired Rochester Police Officer, officials announced Monday morning.

Authorities say officers were led to an area on Jefferson Avenue overnight Sunday at 2 a.m. for the report of a crash and a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 50s who had been shot in his upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old William Booker, who served the Rochester Police Department from 1996 until his retirement in 2017.

Officials remember Booker as a loyal servant of the police force, who most notably spent nearly 10 years as a School Resource Officer; steering local youth away from violence.

Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear weather Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.

Investigators are continuing to work in order to determine the motive of this fatal shooting.

