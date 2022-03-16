ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For months, housing advocates have been fighting for ‘Good Cause Eviction’ to become law in our area. Tuesday night, it had its chance in city council and it was shot down in a 6-3 vote.

This law would essentially give tenants the right to renew their lease while protecting them against an unfair eviction.

According to the City-Wide Tenant Union, Rochester currently has more than 3,000 open eviction cases impacting close to 7,000 residents.

‘Good Cause’ is a piece of legislation that would have helped Oscar Brewer, a Rochester man who said he is facing eviction because the county won’t pay his rent because his landlord won’t perform a led wipe on the property.

“The county’s reached out to property management and said leave this guy and his family alone. If you do the work, get the CFO, get the codes up, we’ll pay the rent. So, if ‘Good Cause’ would have passed last night? Yeah, that would have done a lot,” Brewer said, “My children deserve to have a decent house just like anybody else’s child.”

Rochester city councilmember Jose Peo said the law never had a chance in the first place.

“It’s like cutting off the arm and putting a Band-Aid on it, it would not have fixed the actual underlying issues,” Peo said.

Councilmember Peo was one of the six members who voted ‘no’ last night, arguing other measures need to be put in place rather than a law he said “didn’t make sense.”

“We need to enforce the code as it is written that would keep the slumlords at bay, we would hold them accountable to giving us, giving our citizens safe and quality housing,” Peo said, “The other problem was the pricing. If the housing prices are too high, than the demand is high, and the supply is low, basic economics, this did not fix that issue.”

Councilmember Mary Lupien was once of the three members who voted ‘yes’ and said the law is meant to protect tenants from being forced out of their home for reasons like asking their landlord to keep housing conditions up to par.

“It’s really unbelievable. It sometimes looks like people are in third world countries and it stays that way because tenants are afraid to stand up for themselves because they could be evicted. Staying in a terrible living situation is better than no living situation. Unfortunately, that’s the choice many of our tenants have to make right now,” Lupien said.

Landlords have expressed their concerns with the proposal becoming law saying it would prevent them from evicting bad tenants. Lupien says that’s not the case.

“There are existing paths to evict those who are creating a nuisance, who are violating the lease, who are not paying. All this does is give people a defense in court, if they are responsible tenants who are paying the rent,” Lupien said.

Councilmember Lupien said she is continuing to push the legislation forward on the local level. Councilmember Peo said it’s time to move on and for the city start hiring more code enforcers so landlords can’t get away with evicting tenants in attempt to hide complaints.

The City Wide Tenants Union released this statement in response to city council’s decision: