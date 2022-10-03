ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors in the local healthcare system are feeling the burden of gun violence in Rochester, saying it’s taking a toll on their staff.

On many occasions, doctors get little to no warning of patients coming in who need immediate help with gunshots and stab wounds. Especially when they arrive by private vehicle. As this keeps happening more often, the burden has grown on doctors to keep up.

Coming out of the latest wave of the pandemic, Dr. Michael Kamali, and Dr. Mark Gestring still sees URMC recovering with properly staffing every department and elective surgeries backed up. But every shooting takes away resources for that.

“That’s really complicated matters on many levels from the space we have available,” Dr. Kamali, Chair of Emergency Medicine said. “The staff we have available and then the stress or causes in our community but also our staff too.”

“The issue has been expanding the number of people who are available such that we might need 2-3 sergeants at any given time a night,” Dr. Gestring added. “In the past, we’ve had one person here. But we’ve used backup resources multiple times where we’ve had several sergeants working.”

Even in cases when a patient can physically recover from their wounds, the mental trauma can have long-lasting effects on them and their family’s well-being. Including doctors who must see this more often.

“You have to protect them against burnout, you have to guard against stress,” Dr. Gestring stated. “I mean there’s psychological stress of being in the fire pit every day over and over. We have to protect our young staff from that situation to the best we can and educate people while taking care of people.”

Head doctors at URMC expect the continuous surge of violent crime to take a toll as the pandemic did on the local healthcare system. As they continue to treat more victims with little to no warning of their arrival.

“At this point we aren’t quite sure what is going to be the effect of that?” Dr. Kamali said. “The pandemic has led us to lose a lot of people in healthcare because of some of the conditions in healthcare. The additional violence we had this summer I think will take a toll we will feel for a long period of time.”

Dr. Gestring estimates URMC alone has treated close to 200 patients with gunshot wounds so far this year, and about 100 stabbing victims. Situations also play a role in backing up waiting room times for other patients.

URMC also offers its own counseling and programs for violence intervention and prevention. They welcome any member of the public to contact them to join.