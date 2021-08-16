Irondequoit zip code ranks No. 2 for Realtor.com’s ‘hottest zip codes of 2021’

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The 14617 zip code in West Irondequoit ranked No. 2 in the country for Realtor.com’s recent Hottest Zip Codes of 2021 report.

The report compiled data that included year-over-year growth for viewers per property, median days with property on the market, and median listing price.

“The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply,” wrote Danielle Hale, Realtor.com Chief Economist.

With a median listing price of $175,000 the 14617 zip code had the lowest median listing price of the top 10 “hottest zip codes.”

The 2021 Hottest Zip Codes in America, in rank order, are:

RankZip CodeCityStateViewers per Property YoYMedian Days on MarketMedian Listing Price
180916Colorado SpringsColorado36%4$318,000
214617West IrondequoitNew York112%6$175,000
301960PeabodyMassachusetts85%3$625,000
403103ManchesterNew Hampshire81%5$315,000
527616BrentwoodNorth Carolina284%5$319,000
643228Lincoln VillageOhio80%5$235,000
701757MilfordMassachusetts264%6$455,000
803301ConcordNew Hampshire162%9$343,000
948336FarmingtonMichigan122%8$244,000
1037067FranklinTennessee337%5$847,000

