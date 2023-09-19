ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday marked the return of Rochester’s annual Interrupt Racism conference. This year’s theme is “Legacy: What Will Yours Be?”

This event is organized by the Urban League of Rochester, bringing together hundreds of people to discuss advocacy, equity and inclusion. It began Tuesday and runs through Wednesday, featuring speaker presentations and workshops.

The goal is to foster healthy conversations that identify and dismantle systemic racism.

“Its critical for the individuals who come to the conference today to take their learning and share it with their networks, share it with their families, at their tables, in their organizations and do their change work so that we can interrupt Rochester and make a more inclusive and equitable Rochester,” said Urban League of Rochester President and CEO Dr. Seanelle Hawkins.

Wednesday’s portion of the summit will be held virtually and feature three different workshop sessions. For more information, click here.