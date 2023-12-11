ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Commission of Urban Entrepreneurs hosted a coat drive Monday at the House of Mercy on Carter Street.

The clothes were donated by local businesses and families throughout the area. The group’s CEO was there and explained the colder months are the best time to help those in need.

“You never know when you’re going to start on hard times,” ICUE CEO Rondell Breedlove said. “Some of us mask it better than others. Some of us disguise it. The cold months are upon us now. It’s a pivotal need to just look out and help out those in need and put good deeds before us.”

He adds that the House of Mercy is a great place to do something like this because of how much of a pillar it has been throughout the community.