ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a different type of opening night at the Little Theatre, as creators presented the next installment of the “In This Moment” project.

It’s a collection of stories published about African-American leaders in Rochester. These 20-page “chapbooks” as they’re called are written and documented by Black photographers and writers.

The subjects of the latest books are Shaun Nelms, a University of Rochester administrator and educator, and neurosurgeon David Paul, who also founded Bold and Gritty Coffee.

This is the second volume of “In this Moment,” totaling 20 books about other leaders like Dr. Linda Clark of Jordan Health and family advocate Melanie Funchess. Organizers say they’ll announce the next ten leaders who will be featured in March.