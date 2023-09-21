ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Valley Park improvements are officially completed!

State and city officials, community partners, and the construction team working on the project were there to present the new park and its updates.

This is a part of the ROC the Riverway initiative — where their message is to transform several projects along the Genesee River.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans was there as well and spoke about the benefits of the upcoming projects for this initiative.

“These projects and the projects we have yet to begin as well, and those nearing completion will provide Rochester residents and visitors alike with a world class city,” Mayor Evans said. “They’ll see a city that makes the most of all inspiring nature that runs through the heart of it.”

The park is now open for its usual hours. For more information, click here.