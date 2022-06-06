ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The relatives of Zahira Amaya Smith want answers.

It hasn’t been 48 hours since Zahira’s grandmother got the frantic call telling her her only granddaughter died at a birthday party Saturday night.

They know she was shot at a home on Emerson Street —and not much more. As police investigate, the family wants the community to know Zahira was more than Rochester’s 29th homicide of 2022.

“It just breaks my heart,” said Zahira’s grandmother, Ann Smith. “It chokes me up. I am hurting to my core.”

In times of sudden unexplainable tragedy, we surround those trying to understand the loss of a loved one. That’s exactly what Zahira Smith’s great aunts are providing Ann Smith, a grieving nana.

“This is hard for us to believe but it’s happening everyday and we’re going to have to stick together and make it through, moment by moment,” said Janet Baxter, Zahira’s great aunt.

Zahira Smith

The family invited News 8 to the home where Zahira lived with love, traditional family values, discipline and hope.

They want people to know some of what this family and far too many families are going through, trying to understand an unprecedented rise in gun violence.

“They said there was trampling, stepping on her,” Ann said. “She couldn’t move because she was hurt.”

What they know at this moment is very limited — Zahira was allowed to go to a party on Emerson Street Saturday night to celebrate her friend’s 16th birthday.

“The one time she got permission she didn’t make it home,” Janet said.

Zahira’s nana says none of this feels real.

“I just totally can’t accept this. I need to touch her and see her to make this real for me. The lifestyle she lived doesn’t match up to where she’s at.”

Ann Smith says what makes this more devastating, her oldest son —Zahira’s dad— drowned when she was a little girl. The family vowed to raise Zahira. They say the 16 -year-old was looking forward to her uncles teaching her how to drive.

Another teen, an 18-year-old, was also shot at the party. She is recovering in the hospital from her wound. The girls were reportedly not the target of the shooting.